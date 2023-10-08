The future of Marvel Studios could go through Kit Harington. His character has fundamental fantasy potential in the MCU.

Kit Harington could end up being key in Marvel. The UCM has had a few brushes with the fantasy genre in its latest productions. From the Thor and Doctor Strange movies to the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series, fantasy is becoming a popular genre to accompany the studio. However, there is another character who can take fantasy and magic lore to the next level. That character is Dane Whitman.

Better known as the Black Knight, Dane Whitman was introduced in Eternals (2021) by Kit Harington. Although his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still uncertain, has the potential to expand the lore of fantasy and magic in the MCU. It could do so by introducing new fantasy stories, realms, and characters, such as Otherworld, Avalon, and Excalibur. We’ll see if it ends up happening.

The future of the UCM could be in fantasy

Fantasy and magic have been seen regularly throughout the plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor hit theaters in 2011. With the studio experimenting with different genres in the Multiverse Saga, Phases 5 and 6 can potentially expand on the importance of incorporating the fantasy genre thanks to Kit Harington’s character.

Especially if we take into account the role of the Black Knight in Marvel comics. The MCU is a traditional science fiction film franchise. But it has proven that it can easily incorporate many different genres and narratives. Fantasy could become the studio’s next big bet. And Kit Harington’s character as Dane Whitman gives a glimpse of what he can become. Of course, if they bet on it, we will end up having a lot of fantasy in the movies. And the same will happen if they want to go down that path with the mutants.