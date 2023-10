Kirsten – in daily life a medical secretary at the OCON orthopedic clinic in Hengelo – becomes emotional again when she looks back. “My world was turned upside down, it is so difficult to comprehend. What are the consequences? All kinds of things are going through your head.” Kirsten undergoes emergency surgery, but has to learn to walk again after her operation. “The rehabilitation is really tough. But the fact that I could walk again kept me going, literally and figuratively.”