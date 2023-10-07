You may be looking for new Kirby products. Here comes the announcement that you may have been waiting for and didn’t know it.

This news relates to a cool new Kirby lamp that joins the one announced a while ago. Premium Bandai has unveiled its Kirby Sprite Light, modeled after the 16-bit pink ball sprite from the SNES game Kirby Super Star. This light has a dial to adjust the brightness to multiple settings, perfect for any situation, and is programmed to be thrown in January 2024.

This Sprite Light measures 7.87 inches wide, 7.48 inches tall, and 2 inches thick, making it ideal for bookshelves, dressers, nightstands, and more. To power this light, you will use the included USB-C cable. Most importantly, this Sprite Light is priced at approximately $37.

If you want to see more images of the Kirby Sprite Light from all angles, more images are here.

What do you think of the news, Kirby fans? We read you below in the comments.

Fuente.