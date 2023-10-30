You felt the lack of some trailer of Kingdom Hearts? Then this morning’s news could satisfy (at least partially) your hunger. Unfortunately we are not talking about news regarding the fourth canonical chapter, but about the spin-off for Android and IOS, Missing Link.

The title for mobile devices was shown in a trailer published this morning on Square’s official social channels: in addition to showing some of the characters, settings and fights, it was announced another very important news.

Registrations for the event have started right now closed beta of the game, unfortunately, for the moment, reserved only for the UK, Australia and Japan, but we are confident that they will soon be available in Italy too.

Registrations will be open from today, October 30th, until November 19th, and the two closed betas (for Android and IOS) will be conducted at different times. European fans hope that the time to sign up will soon arrive for them too.

At the moment, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link does not yet have a release date, but we officially know that the publication is scheduled for 2024. We will keep you informed about the new announcements of Kingdom Hearts Missing Link and the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 4.