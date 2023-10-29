Kinépolis inaugurates its first IMAX theater in Spain, becoming one of the exhibitors with the greatest technological offer for film projection

It is in the Ciudad de la Imagen complex in Madrid, where film lovers will be able to enjoy a premium experience thanks to the unique combination of projection technologies offered by Kinépolis cinemas. (Guinness record for the largest cinema in the world). IMAX with Laser will join the technologies already established in its cinemas and very popular among viewers such as 4DX, Laser Ultra or ScreenX.

IMAX with Laser technology immerses the viewer in the heart of the action thanks to the optimization and coordination of image, sound and space. Kinepolis City of Imagehas converted its room 8 (which has 300 seats, 28 of them VIP) in the ideal place so that movie buffs can enjoy cinema at the highest level:

Maximum quality with IMAX laser projection: Sharper, brighter images, deeper contrasts, higher resolution and the widest color gamut make every film unique.Accurate and vibrant IMAX sound: Its patented sound technology provides astonishing clarity and depth, evenly distributing sound throughout the room through 12 independent channels.Beyond image and sound, The IMAX Experience: IMAX plans, designs and establishes each element to the highest standards to create the most intense and unique experience. This attention to detail ensures that cinematic magic emerges every time the lights go down.

Great directors and production companies bet on IMAX

Great directors such as Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight), Justin Lin (Fast and Furious) and JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) rely on this technology to produce their films and allow viewers to enjoy each and every one of them. the details that his great cinematographic works have to offer.

Since the opening of the room, you will be able to enjoy different titles that have opted for this technology, such as Martin Scorsese’s The Killers of the Moon. In November, action films such as The Marvels and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released; and Napoleon will also arrive. In December, Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promise to give viewers a great IMAX experience.

With this new addition to its great offer, Kinépolis demonstrates its commitment to the quality of the film industry and its commitment to turning each visit to the cinema into a unique and fascinating experience.