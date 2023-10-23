First in the Italian and German F4 championship, winner in the Formula Regional Middle East and champion in the FRECA. This is Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s palmares in the last two seasons, to which must also be added the successes obtained during the FIA ​​Motorsport Games held in 2022 and in his only participation, which was also his debut, in the Italian GT.

Twice European karting champion, the young Italian driver has stood out for his numerous victories in the preparatory championships, which in recent weeks have led him to win the title in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine one round ahead of the natural conclusion of the season.

A progression that pushed Prema and Mercedes to make him make the big leap, i.e. the direct transition from Formula Regional to Formula 2, without passing through Formula 3, generally considered a natural interlude between the two categories, given not only the differences in terms of car and tyres, but also on a regulatory level.

Photo by: Formula Regional European Championship

#12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

After the preview from Motorsport.com last September, the official announcement of the category jump has now also arrived, which will see Antonelli involved in Formula 2 in 2024 again in the Prema team, which has been following his progress for years by working closely contact with the Italian pilot.

Over the course of the last few seasons, Prema has led Charles Leclerc (2017), Mick Schumacher (2020) and Oscar Piastri (2021) to the Formula 2 title and this year too it is still in the game on a mathematical level in the fight for the drivers’ championship with Frederick Vesti, who however finds himself twenty-five points behind ART rival Theo Pourchaire with only one round available before the checkered flag, namely the Abu Dhabi round.

Antonelli, who has been part of the Mercedes junior team since April 2019 when he was still competing in karting, will get into a Formula 2 car for the first time in the Yas Marina post-season tests, which will follow the championship finale in the United Arab Emirates next month. However, it is important to point out that the new generation car will debut next year, so it will be an important change for everyone compared to the past, even for those who have already taken part in the championship in 2023.

“I am very happy with this opportunity. From Formula Regional to Formula 2 it will be a huge leap. I am aware that it will be very challenging because the level is really high. It will be a new car, for me and for the others, but it will still be hard. I want to create expectations for myself, I will try to learn as much as possible in the tests to be ready for the first race, have fun as always and do a good job. I am happy to continue working with PREMA, with whom I started my career in single-seaters and which is my second family. I like working with them”, explained Antonelli.

The Team Principal of the Italian team, Rene Rosin, is satisfied and has followed the progress of the young talent since his first steps on the single-seaters: “We are proud to welcome Kimi to our Formula 2 team. He has been with us since the beginning, so not only do we know him well, but we are also particularly proud of what he has managed to achieve in his first two full-time years in single-seaters. Kimi is a talented driver and a great team player, so we are looking forward to see what the 2024 season holds for us and we are focused on helping him make the step as smoothly as possible.”

