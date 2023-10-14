Learn what the powers of the demons of Demon Slayer are.

Demon Slayer’s Twelve Demon Moons Can Devastate Human Cities

Just as Demon Hunters rely on their Breaths and Nichirin swords to stop evil, so do demons. develop their own skills special ones to face them or become stronger by eating human flesh. These types of powers are known as “Demonic Blood Techniques” and are granted mostly to the 12 Demonic Moons of Muzan, since They use Demonic Blood from his creator to increase his powers.

Throughout the anime, we have had the opportunity to see several of the most powerful demons from Kimetsu no Yaiba and how his abilities work have also been determined. For this reason, we teach you What are the Demonic Blood Techniques? and what their carriers are.

These are the Demonic Blood Techniques of the demons of Demon Slayer

Techniques of the Lower MoonsTechniques of the Upper Moons

Demon Blood Techniques are the result of consuming a large amount of human flesh, allowing Demons to manipulate their own blood to get various unique benefits. In this way, they develop their own combat styleas well as his authentic Demonic Blood Techniques.

Techniques of the Lower Moons

Among the techniques of Lower Demonic Moonsthere are some characters about whom nothing is known about their special abilities. These are the following:

Kamanue (Lower Moon Six).Mukago (Lower Moon Four).Wakuraba (Lower Moon Three).Rokuro (Lower Moon Two).

However, in the following list are those who have shown their Demonic Blood Techniques.

Kyogai (Former Lower Moon Six) – Drums

Kyogai is a demon that has embedded several drums in his body, which he can hit with his hands to activate his blood technique. Each drum has a different symbol that represents the effect it produces when playing and uses them to disorient or attack your enemieswhile he remains in the center of the room:

Right Shoulder Drum: Rotate the room to the right.Left Shoulder Drum: Rotate the room to the left.Right Leg Drum: rotate the room forward.Left Leg Drum: rotate the room backwards.Chest Drum: attacks with three claws.Back Drum: change the room.

Rui (Lower Moon Five) – Threads

Rui is capable of creating and controlling extremely fine threads and tough as steel. This Lower Moon Five uses them to create networks, traps, weapons and shields with which it defends and attacks. Additionally, you can transfer your blood through the threads to strengthen them or to share his power with other demons he considers his family.

Enmu (Lower Moon One) – Dreams

This is the most powerful demon of the Lower Moons, its special ability is that can induce and manipulate dreams of people. To do this, he needs to make physical contact with his victims or with some object that they have touched. Once you enter your dreams, You can alter them as you wish.creating illusions, nightmares or false memories.

Techniques of the Higher Moons

As for the Higher Moons, they are the most faithful vassals and poderosos que tiene Muzan Kibutsuji. It is said that with their power they can devastate entire cities using your strongest abilities. Below we leave you each of the Demonic Blood Techniques that these monsters have presented.

Daki (Superior Moon Seis) – Obi of Meat

Daki is the upper sixth moon with his brother Gyutaro. In this case, he uses an Obi and a traditional Japanese sash as a weapon. Regarding his technique, he consists of transforming his Obi into an extension of your body. This allows him to lengthen, harden or move at will to see and bite his enemies. It’s a pretty powerful skill because the obi can absorb blood of his victims to transfer it to Daki.

Gyutaro (Upper Moon Six) – Blood Scythes

Gyutaro shares the Upper Moon title Six with his younger sister. She has the ability to create blood scythes that she can throw from her hands or feet. This type of weapon is sharper than any conventional weapon, so it can cut almost anything, while having poison capable of paralyzing the victims until they were murdered.

Gyokko (Upper Moon Five) – Vases

Unlike the others, Gyokko stands out because he has a certain similarity to aquatic beings or reptiles, although also because it lives inside a large vase. The power he has consists of creating several smaller vases that he can control with his mind. to move from one to anotherlaunch fire or water projectiles and release giant demon fish like a mini army.

Hantengu (Upper Moon Four) – Manifestation of Emotions

This one has the ability to express your emotions as separate entities. Each emotion has a different form and power, while they act according to what Hantengu feels or thinks. The emotions are:

Ira (Sekido): a warrior with a spear and the ability to summon lightning.Joy (Karaku): warrior with a giant fan that is used to generate very powerful gusts of wind.Sadness (Aizetsu): warrior with trident changes shape.Placer (Urogi): warrior with the morphology of a bird that can fly and scream to generate a powerful sound.Odio (Zohakuten): a form that is obtained when it absorbs all the previous ones, becoming much more powerful. In this form he can activate the Intimidating Aura, Wood Manipulation, Endless Attacking Trees, and Deadly Thunder’s Crazed Scream.Resentment (Urami): complete version with all the emotions, being the main entity.

Akaza (Upper Moon Three) – Technique Deployment

Akaza in Demon Slayer is a demon who specializes in hand-to-hand combat. He was responsible for eliminar al Pilar Kyojuro Rengoku and his power is to release his blood through his fists and feet, creating shock waves that can break defending your opponents. At the same time, he is capable of generating geometric shapes that increase the speed and range of his attacks.

Taming (Upper Moon Two) – Ice Manipulation

Dressage has the technique of manipulating your blood to produce ice in various forms. In this way, create everything from snowflakes to huge structures such as lotuses or pagodas. Doma’s ice is very cold and can freeze enemies or cut them with its sharp edges.

Kokushibo (Upper Moon One) – Crescent Moon Blade Creation

Kokushibo is the demon most powerful after Muzan Kibutsuji and one of the best characters in Kimetsu no Yaiba. The reason why he holds the first place is because his combat prowess and the number of victims it has consumed. In this way, his Demonic Blood Technique consists of generating Crescent Moon blades at high speed and can cut anything. Furthermore, Kokushibo has 6 eyes that give you perfect vision and he was also the creator of the Breath of the Moon that he uses with his sword.

Muzan Kibutsuji (Rey Demonio)

Muzan Kibutsuji es el creator of all others, so he is the Demon King. He controls his blood at a molecular level, giving him great versatility and power. Thus he can change its shape, its size, its color and its gender at will. He can also create blood tentacles which he can use to attack or to turn others into demons. Furthermore, Muzan can divide your body into several parts that act independently, or merge with other objects or living beings.

