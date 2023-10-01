loading…

Pyongyang mocks the United States for hating North Korea’s relations with Russia. Photo/REUTERS

PYONGYANG – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs North Korea (North Korea) Im Chon Il accused the United States (US) of carrying out unfair and outrageous hostility towards Pyongyang and Moscow. According to him, this shows Washington’s hegemonic mentality based on Cold War logic.

“America’s hatred of North Korea-Russia relations only shows that it lacks the strength and intelligence to deal with independent, anti-imperialist countries,” said Im Chon Il in a statement on Sunday (1/10/2023).

The Pyongyang diplomat said the security alliance between the US, South Korea and Japan – as well as the NATO military bloc led by Washington – was a cancer-like entity that endangered the international order.

He also described NATO as “the mastermind behind the Ukraine crisis”.

“I went on to say that relations between North Korea and Russia have reached a peak of development because of the actions of America and its allies, who have gone to extremes in confrontational and divisive actions in order to gain hegemony,” said Kim Jong-un’s subordinate.

“North Korea intends to further improve its relations with Russia and other independent sovereign states to deter imperialist military threats… and firmly maintain peace and security on the Korean peninsula and throughout the world,” added Im Chon Il.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spent nearly a week in Russia and arrived in the country’s Far East by train. During the visit, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and other officials.

Kim Jong-un, among other things, visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome, inspected military and civil aviation factories, and was shown Russian strategic bombers and nuclear-capable fighter jets, including a MiG-31 aircraft armed with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

The visit raised serious concerns in Seoul and Washington, where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol claimed that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia was illegal and unfair because it went against UN Security Council resolutions and various other international sanctions.