Players continue to surprise us with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time in the form of bait against Molders.

A video was recently published on Reddit where a player shows a remote-controlled bomb to attract a Moldora, a boss that hides under the sand. This bomb is made of a sled and a zonnan bomb, which can be activated with a remote arrow. The Moldora detects the movement of the device in the sand, swallows it, and the zonnan bomb explodes inside it, briefly stunning it and allowing the player to easily defeat it.

The Moldoras are dangerous enemies in the game, but defeating them provides valuable materials. The device does not require expensive components and mainly uses zonnan pumps, so it’s a good idea. Here you can see it:

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

