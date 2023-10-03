A few months ago we told you about Kill It With Fire, a proposal focused on the extermination of spiders that is now available on consoles and PC. Now, it has just been revealed that its sequel will have new game modes, including multiplayer and even PvP (player vs player).

Ready for the hunt?

As you surely remember, those responsible for this installment are the teams at tinyBuild and Casey Donnellan Games, who want to give those affected by arachnophobia a second chance to end their greatest fear.

It is because of this that the game developers announced that Kill It With Fire 2 will have new modes that will improve the experience compared to what was seen in the first installment, so they shared a trailer that shows you the multiplayer options.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Kill It With Fire 2 is a comedic action game that will put you in the shoes of The Exterminator, who will travel through the multiverse using the latest advances in technology to end the spider menace once and for all.

The game promises to be an interesting sequel that will allow you to use more fire and other objects, such as frying pans, remote-controlled tanks, laser guns and other very destructive weapons.

Best of all, you can hunt large numbers of spiders alone or in company, as it will include a cooperative campaign for up to 4 players and the PvP mode called Spider Hunt.

It is worth mentioning that this last mode can now be tested by requesting access to the free beta version on PC, through Steam.

Kill It With Fire 2 will release sometime in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

