Now yes, 2023 is complete in relation to Soulslikes: Lies of P has been available for a few weeks and has won the hearts of the community, while Lords of the Fallen launches today… and the general feeling after seeing the reviews (including ours) is that it has very good things, but others not so much.

In this context, the Esoterickk phenomenon returns to the fore. A few days ago he published a compilation of 20 hours in which he shows how he kills all the bosses Lies of P without receiving damage. It is not a simple feat, since the Neowiz Games bosses are quite aggressive and the fight can get complicated in a few seconds.

Let’s remember that this content creator has been repeating the feat for some time with all the FromSoftware Souls. While we wait for the Elden Ring DLC, Hexworks and CI Games officially launch their Lords of the Fallen. Although it is too early to have a compilation of all the bosses that the game has, we can already see the first steps of the creator.

The first thing he did was defeat the tutorial boss, which is divided into two combats: one relatively simple against a knight and another against a monster mounted on a large winged monster. This second confrontation is designed to kill us… but he has defeated it and discovered that it has his own cinematics and rewards. At the time of writing this news, he has the first boss defeated without taking damage.

It is likely that in the coming days I will continue uploading bosses. Yes ok Lords of the Fallen It has bosses that are a little more permissive than Lies of P, he has encounters that are true torture and that will surely put him on the ropes. In any case, the game launches today for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

