The moment Kiky Saputri roasted the presidential candidate put forward by PDIP, Ganjar Pranowo at the Lapor Pak event, had a long tail.

Via Twitter (X), Kiky admitted that he was disappointed because many parts were cut in the roast.

Because of his story, Kiky was trolled by accounts suspected of being buzzers. One of the accounts questioned whether there was no briefing before filming the program.

The account also accused Kiky of framing Ganjar in a bad light.

Also Read: Make You Parno, 3 Korean Films with Cyber ​​Crime Themes That Can Happen to Anyone!

Not accepting being accused of framing, Kiky openly revealed a number of facts that happened behind the scenes, including issues that were prohibited from being material.

“The team was informed that things SHOULD NOT be discussed: Wadas, U-20 and family. THEN I DON’T DISCUSS,” said Kiky, quoted on Saturday (28/10/2023).

It didn’t stop there, Kiky also revealed something else, namely that he was prohibited from touching other parties. But this material is actually what is shown.

“It’s not permissible to offend other parties? How come the bit about ‘Mas Gibran crossing the road’ was even shown? Meanwhile the roasting of him was cut?” wrote Kiky Saputri asking back.

“It’s strange but it’s true that you guys are sotoy,” he said.

Also read: HK figure: High school students in South Barito expelled after challenging teachers to a fight