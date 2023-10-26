Suara.com – Artist and comic Kiky Saputri loudly voiced her disappointment after many scenes during Ganjar Pranowo’s roasting were cut.

Ganjar Pranowo is known to have been a guest star on the Lapor Pak event hosted by Kiky Saputri recently.

Through his X account, Kiky Saputri allegedly gave up making roasting material for the presidential candidate.

He then apologized to his fans.

“Hahaha, I thought so. I’m sorry, friends. There’s no need to do it again,” he wrote, quoted on Thursday (26/10/2023).

Kiky Saputri also mentioned Ganjar Pranowo’s attitude, which seemed to be carried away by his emotions, aka getting emotional when roasting. This was revealed by Kiky Saputri when responding to netizen comments.

“Ki, you’re not wrong, the season is wrong. This is the season to make a name for yourself and suck up to the public, if you want to roast, wait until 2025,” replied the account @lar***.

Disagreeing, Kiky Saputri increasingly voiced her disappointment. According to him, Ganjar Pranowo should not have agreed to roasting if in the end many scenes were thrown away.

“Well, if that’s the case, it’s better not to ask

Roast from scratch and don’t worry about it. Hmmmmmmmmmm,” said Kiky Saputri.

Even though he did not clearly mention the figure he was alluding to, netizens in the comments column clearly described the figure of Ganjar Pranowo. There were also those who shared a video of Kiky Saputri roasting Ganjar Pranowo at the Lapor Pak event.

In the video, Kiky makes a joke about Ganjar Pranowo who is wearing an online motorcycle taxi outfit. He touched on Ganjar Pranowo’s motivation.

“Ordinary ojol smells like the sun, but this smells like a sound.” said.

It is suspected that many scenes were cut in the event. Ganjar Pranowo’s face also looked uncomfortable hearing Kiky Saputri’s remarks.

On the other hand, Kiky Saputri answered netizens’ questions regarding the attitude of Anies Baswedan, who she had roasted. According to him, Anies Baswedan was more relaxed and even asked that no parts be cut for broadcast.

“Honestly, he’s really cool. When the protocol asked the TV to cut something, he firmly said: “No need to cut anything, just show it all. This is a form of freedom of speech,” wrote Kiky Saputri.

However, Kiky Saputri emphasized that she was not leading public opinion and was only conveying her experience.