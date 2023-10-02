loading…

Russia paints Tu-95 nuclear bombers at Engels Air Base as fake decoys for Ukraine. Photo/PlanetLabs via The War Zone

MOSCOW – Military Russia has painted a picture that resembles a Tu-95MS nuclear bomber on the tarmac of Engels Air Base. The painting was used as bait for an attack Ukraine who mistook it for a real plane.

Moscow’s tactics were revealed by PlanetLabs satellite imagery taken on September 29.

Engels Air Base has been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine, including by local drone strikes ordered by the Kyiv military.

Satellite imagery provided to The War Zone shows two-dimensional images of the Engels Air Base parking wall.

Although one project appears to be complete, the second project is only partially completed, he added.

“It should be noted that it is possible that this is some kind of cloth/canvas or other material, but the vertical dimensions are small or non-existent, so it is most likely paint,” wrote the online magazine, quoted by Sky News, Monday (2/10/ 2023).

The report explains a number of reasons behind the fake feed, and the main reason is likely to trick satellites and thwart the Ukrainian attack.

In December, Ukraine launched drone attacks on the airbase with reports indicating they damaged Tupolev Tu-95MS aircraft.

(but)