A whole lot of new electric cars for Kia. Meet the EV3, EV4 and EV5.

Kia continues to work hard when it comes to new electric cars. That seems very logical, because soon it will be the norm here in the Netherlands to buy an EV. Just like people who smoke, fart and don’t use deodorant, people with explosive engines are becoming the new pariah.

But not everywhere in the world is EV adaptation happening as quickly as in Northern Europe. You can see this in particular from the Japanese brands, which sell a huge number of cars worldwide and relatively less in Europe. These brands are only now working on their first electric cars for the general public, while Kia has years of experience with the e-Soul and e-Niro.

New electric Kias

These are models that also have a regular petrol or hybrid variant. The EV line is on the E-GMP bottom section. An architecture similar to a skateboard with the battery in the middle and the motors on the axles. Kia is now going to expand that family considerably. On the one hand with a production model (the EV5), on the other hand with two concepts, the EV3 and EV4.

Concept EV3

We start with the most important one and that is the Kia Concept EV3. That is the harbinger for the Kia EV3. The Concept EV3 is a study for an affordable crossover. It is clear that the EV9 has been a model and that is absolutely no shame.

Nice: it has a sturdy appearance without opting for misplaced sportiness. In terms of specifications, Kia is still tight-lipped. It is mainly about the ‘Joy for Reason’ design philosophy, which tried to combine joy and reason. You know that again?

Concept EV4

The EV4 Concept also has a design philosophy: ‘Opposites United Untied’. You just have to get on it. It is a traditional sedan that seems to be anything but traditional. Without falling into special marketing terms, the Kia EV4 will be a medium seedan with a special appearance.

The family resemblance to the Kia EV9 is great, the side is reminiscent of the EV6 and the rear is completely unique. Those wheels look pretty crazy, as is often the case with electric cars. There is also very little factual information here, so you can mainly enjoy the photos.

EV5

Then finally the Kia EV5. That’s not a concept, but a production model. Experience shows us that Kia only adjusts the design of the concept in certain respects for production. The Kia EV5 is a crossover for millennial families. Whatever that may be. The Kia EV5 is the third Kia (after the EV6 and EV9) to be designed and developed as an EV from the valve caps onwards.

The Kia EV5 has a 160 kW (218 hp) strong electric motor under the hood as standard. The battery is 64 kWh. There is an optional Long Range model, which has the same 218 hp engine, but with a capacity of 88 kWh.

The top model of the Kia EV5 range has two engines, the 160 kW engine on the rear axle and a 70 kW (95 hp) engine on the front axle. Together they deliver 313 hp. The AWD model’s battery is the 88 kWh battery as standard.

This article Kia unveils a host of new electric cars: EV3, EV4 and EV5 first appeared on Ruetir.