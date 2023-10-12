It’s ‘EV Day’ at Kia and you must have known it. Today, the South Koreans are showing their new EV5 in more detail, and they are also pulling the curtains on two brand new electric concept cars. Concept or not, in both cases these are concrete previews of models that will soon go into production… And we are especially sure of this in the case of this Concept EV3, because it is in just about the most popular segment of the moment.

About 33,000 euros

So meet the Kia Concept EV3, an electric B-segment SUV that will soon compete with, say, the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot E-2008 and Opel Mokka Electric. The Kia does this with a striking design, because just like its big brothers EV5 and EV9, it is equipped with the ‘Opposites United’ design language. So count on a combo of rolling surfaces and sharp corners, while the front shows off Kia’s new ‘Star Map’ light signature. The EV3 will of course be considerably smaller, although according to Kia that does not make it a clumsy car in any way. For example, with the rear seats folded, there must be enough room in the back for a bicycle… An electric bicycle, of course, which you can charge on the go thanks to the Vehicle-to-Load function.

Kia has not yet released any further details about the electronics, so it remains that one piece of trivia. However, we do get an extensive insight into the interior, which manages to combine minimalism with a certain degree of coziness. You will find quite a few fabric-covered surfaces in the cabin, but be under no illusions: no neglected sheep were sheared for this purpose. For example, almost all textiles consist of natural or recycled fibers and there is a good chance that they will also switch to the production EV3. The interior looks just as concrete as the exterior, although Kia has not yet revealed when we can expect the EV3 on our roads. However, they have already commented on one detail: they want to market the electric SUV for around $35,000, the equivalent of 33,000 euros.