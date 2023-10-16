loading…

The evacuation call from Israel forced thousands of Gaza residents to flee to safer areas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – This city, Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which is normally inhabited by 400,000 people, has now swelled to more than a million people overnight.

The main hospital in Khan Younis, already lacking basic necessities, not only accepts the sick and injured from the north – it has now become a refuge.

Refugees line the corridors as doctors treat new arrivals injured by Israeli bombs. A cacophony of competing voices filled the air.

Hospitals are one of the safest places in times of war, and are protected by international law.

In some ways, these people may be the lucky ones, at least for now.

Doctors say they have almost nothing to give the many new victims – water is rationed to 300ml a day for patients. Refugees get nothing.

Elsewhere, residents welcome new arrivals. Many people in Khan Younis live in cramped conditions. Now they face each other.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled to sYouni from the north with whatever could carry them – cars if they had fuel, horses and carts if they could be found, their own feet if there was no other choice.

And what they found was a city in a state of decline, unprepared for its population doubling overnight.