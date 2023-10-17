loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened Israel to stop attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel’s “genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must stop “immediately”. The threat was before US President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Israel.

Israel has vowed to wipe out the Tehran-backed Hamas movement and take control of Gaza after fighters invaded Israel on October 7, killing 1,300 people, most of them civilians, in the deadliest day in the country’s 75-year history.

“No one can face Muslims and the forces of resistance if the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians continue… the bombardment of Gaza must stop immediately,” Khamenei told a group of students in Tehran, reported by Reuters.

“The world is witnessing the Zionist regime’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, accompanied by chants of “Death to Israel.”

Supporting the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution and is how the Shiite-dominated country has established itself as a leader of the Muslim world.

Israel, which Tehran does not want to recognize, has long accused Iranian clerics of inciting violence by supplying weapons to Hamas. Tehran says it provides moral and financial support to the group.

“We have to respond, we have to react to what is happening in Gaza,” Khamenei said, adding that Israeli officials should be tried for “their crimes against Palestinians in Gaza”.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, and driven about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents from their homes.

The Zionist regime has imposed a total blockade on the enclave, blocking food, fuel and medical supplies, which are quickly running out.

(ahm)