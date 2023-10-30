loading…

Destruction of the city of Askhelon, Israel, in a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Khaled Mashal, former leader of Hamas, claimed that Russia benefited from his group’s spectacular attacks on Israel Last October 7.

Mashal, who lives in Qatar, said Moscow intended to use the attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, as teaching material at its military academy.

“We want the Arab community in the West to be active and cooperate with superpowers such as China and Russia,” said Mashal in an interview with journalists translated by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) television.

“For your information, Russia benefited from our attacks, because we diverted the attention of the United States from them and from Ukraine,” he said, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, Monday (30/10/2023).

“China sees our attack as a shining example,” continued Mashal.

“Russia told us that what happened on October 7 will be taught in military academies,” he explained.

He added, “China is thinking about implementing plans on Taiwan, doing what the al-Qassam Brigades did on October 7. The Arab countries are giving the world a master class.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or top Kremlin officials.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baghiri Kani was also in the region during the meeting.

According to the RIA news agency, Hamas has praised efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Foreign Ministry to end what they call “Western-backed Israeli crimes”.

On October 7, Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds more.

Israel then declared war and bombarded Gaza almost non-stop. More than 8,000 people died in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks.

(but)