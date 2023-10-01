Khaled El Qaisi, the Italian-Palestinian researcher who had been in prison in Israel since August 31 without charges, has been released. The news was confirmed by his wife, Francesca Antinucci. El Qaisi was released from prison by decision of the Rishon Lezion court, on the condition that he remain in Israeli territory for seven days at the disposal of the Israeli authorities and without a passport. The Ansa agency writes that El Qaisi will go to Bethlehem, in the West Bank, the city where he was on holiday with his family before his arrest.

El Qaisi is a translator and studies Oriental languages ​​at the Sapienza University of Rome, as well as having founded the Palestinian Documentation Center. At the time of his arrest he was with his wife and his 4-year-old son. The three were about to return to Rome, where they live, but at the Allenby bridge, one of the border crossings with Jordan, they were stopped and the researcher was handcuffed. He was initially not allowed to see a lawyer and throughout his stay in prison the authorities did not let him know the charges for which he had been arrested.

Antinucci and El Qaisi’s mother had described the manner of the arrest in a letter:

At the baggage and document check, after a long wait, (El Qaisi) was handcuffed under the incredulous gaze of his four-year-old son, his wife and all those present who were waiting to be able to resume their journey. There was no response to the wife’s requests for clarification, rather she was asked questions and then removed with her son to Jordanian territory, without a telephone, without cash or contacts, in a foreign country.

In recent weeks, journalists have repeatedly asked the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, for information on El Qaisi. According to Tajani, the Italian embassy and consulate “are following the matter as they follow the story of all Italians who are detained in the world”, but “we cannot interfere with the judicial activities of another country”.

Three hearings had been held on his case and all had extended his detention. The last one, on 21 September, had extended it until 1 October: according to the court, the charges had to be presented within three days of that date, otherwise the legal deadline for him to remain in prison would have expired.