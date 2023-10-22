The future of mobility is electric, and Electric cars are playing a great role in reducing the carbon footprint of transportation.. As more drivers transition to this type of vehicle, installing charging stations in homes and workplaces becomes a consideration.

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), 100% electric models have registered an increase of more than 165,00 units in August 2023, allowing them to take over 21% of car sales in the EU. . This already represents one in five registrations in this market, with more than one million sold since the beginning of the year.

As more drivers join the electric revolution, having a charging point becomes a necessity. The combination of cost savings, lower maintenance and contribution to emissions reduction makes this investment something to value.

Besides, Government incentives and property value benefits make it more affordable than ever. As if this were not enough, ultra-fast charging and wireless charging are trends that are on the rise, which will make charging an electric vehicle easier than ever.

THAT

However, and despite the massive adoption of these vehicles, it seems that Many are still full of doubts about these installations, whether they are really profitable or even how to proceed with their installation.

Tips to keep in mind when installing a charging point at home for electric vehicles

According to the United States Department of Energy (DOE), Charging an electric vehicle at home costs significantly less than filling the tank with gas or even carry it in public places. On average, EV drivers save around 50% on fuel costs.

“First of all, the economic aspect, recharging in your home is much cheaper than on the street, we are talking about a price per kWh of €0.15-€0.2 (depending on when you charge and what rate you have contracted) compared to €0.35-€0.6 for charging on the street (semi-fast or fast)”, explains Javier Lázaro, Country Manager Southern Europe of Xcharge, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

Before you begin installing a charging station, It is essential to evaluate your charging needs. Consider the type of electric vehicle you have and how much distance you travel daily. This will determine whether you need a level 1 (slow charging) or level 2 (faster charging) charging station.

“Charging stations are mainly differentiated by the factors of: power, connector type, communications and design. The power of the charging station will depend mainly on the power available in the home. Currently there are AC charging chargers 3.7kW to 22kW, but in my opinion, at most it makes sense to install a 7.4kW charger in your home,” explains the expert.

THAT

“As for the type of connector, if the station we acquire comes with a fixed cable, there are two types, mainly in Europe, type 1 and type 2, we must find out which connector our vehicle has and purchase a station with the appropriate type” , Add.

Level 1 chargers are the simplest and cheapest to install. They generally do not require major modifications to existing electrical infrastructure and the cost can vary from approximately 200 to 700 euros, not including installation. Level 2 chargers offer faster charging and are more common for workplace charging—and more expensive.

“Finally, communications: at the moment there are stations with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G… we have to select the type of communications that we need, and that the building allows us (it may be that the parking lot is on a -3 floor where it cannot reach 4G…)”, comments Javier Lázaro.

Comment that This installation usually requires an electrician to make the proper connections and, in some cases, may involve improvements to the electrical infrastructure, such as the installation of a dedicated electrical circuit. The total cost, including equipment and installation, can range between 1,000 and 2,500 euros or more.

On the other hand, the location of your charging station is essential. At home, the station should be near your usual parking space, whether in a garage or outdoors. At workplaces or public parking lots, place it in areas that are easily accessible and visible to EV drivers.

“The process itself should not be complex, notifying your community of neighbors is enough, then it is only necessary for the installation company to carry out the installation quickly, put the equipment into operation, and the distributor (and/or) marketer will give you give the requested power increase in case you need it,” explains Javier Lázaro.

Getty

What aid is given in Spain for this type of installations? Really profitable?

Regarding aid in Spain, andThe MOVES III Plan, for example, offers help for the implementation of charging stations for individuals and the self-employed. In this modality, financial support equivalent to 70% of the total cost of the charging point and its installation is provided.

When the charging point is located in a town with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants, the aid is extended even further, reaching an 80% subsidy on the cost of the charging point and its corresponding installation. Within the framework of the MOVES III Plan, the maximum given per request amounts to 5,000 euros.

To access these subsidies and request a charging point, it is necessary to contact the relevant public entities. The process is generally simple and is usually handled by the installation company, although it all depends on how lucky you are.

“My personal experience was not particularly good, I managed to convince my community of neighbors to install 2 double chargers in January 2022, I managed to charge my vehicle for the first time in October 2022 and the community received help from the MOVES plan in October 2022. 2023, in between many procedures with the installation company, with the distributor and marketer for power changes and with the technical services for the start-up and resolution of incidents with the equipment”, concludes the expert, recounting his own experience.