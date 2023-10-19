A few weeks after the premiere of Starfield, one of the members with the most history at Bethesda announced that he was leaving the company. Apparently, the debut of the long-awaited space game marked a relevant closing of the cycle for some members of the company, since another key creative of the project has just announced his departure.

We are talking about Will Shen, the main person in charge of Starfield mission development, who this week announced that he would leave the Microsoft company to join the nascent studio Something Wicked Games.

Starfield was not the only project Shen worked on, but he was a very experienced employee at the Microsoft company. We say this because Shen was also involved in the development of Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

What is the Something Wicked Games studio and what game are you working on?

Although this development company was founded just 1 year ago, it plans to make its debut in a big way, as it is working on Wyrdsong, an open-world RPG in which experienced developers work.

Something curious is that Shen is not the only creative who has just joined Something Wicked Games and who were previously employees of Microsoft studios, precisely Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, the company was founded by Jeff Gardiner, a former Bethesda employee.

Will Shen works with many industry veterans on Something Wicked Games’ first game

“Excited to announce that I’ve just joined Something Wicked Games! I’ll be working alongside an amazing group of RPG developers and it’s great to think we have veterans from Bethesda, Obsidian and BioWare on one team,” said Shen.

According to the details (via Game Developer), Shen’s responsibility at Something Wicked Games will be to act as a link that connects the design area and the narrative area.

That said, there’s no doubt that RPG fans should keep an eye on Wyrdsong. We will keep you informed.

Are you interested in the project Something Wicked Games is cooking up? Tell us in the comments.

Starfield is available on Xbox and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

