After several years of waiting, the Raspberry Pi 5 finally made its official debut on the market, and it arrived loaded with exciting new features that distinguish it from its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4.

Furthermore, behind its modest appearance hide some hidden secrets that few know. The new version stands out for having a faster processor, better graphics and faster memory. Throughout this article we are going to tell you the main differences between the two plates.

Main differences between Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5

One of the most obvious differences is the processor. The fifth version of the board is equipped with an ARM Cortex—A76 CPU, while its predecessor has a Cortex—A72. Although both models have the same number of cores, the Pi 5 is two to three times faster.

And a lot of it is due in part to its 2.4 GHz frequency, which is 25% higher than the Pi 4, with a more modern core design and larger cache.

As for RAM, lThe Raspberry Pi 5 uses LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, which is much faster than the LPDDR4-3200 that the Pi4 had.. This improvement provides greater bandwidth, resulting in faster overall performance.

Graphics lovers will find reasons to get excited about the new board as it integrates a VideoCore VII GPU, which is substantially faster than the previous generation VideoCore VI GPU. It has a frequency of 800 MHz and support for OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2, this means that it is possible to manage dual 4K screens at 60 fps and is compatible with HDR.

RP1 chip, the best kept secret of the Raspberry Pi 5

Raspberrypi

Designed in-house, The RP1 chip handles much of the device’s I/O, reducing CPU workload. Additionally, it increases bandwidth, so this piece of silicon is one of those responsible for the Pi 5’s improved performance and represents a significant step in the evolution of the board series.

Another surprise about the Raspberry Pi 5 is its microSD port, which supports HDR 104 high-speed mode with UHS-1 cards, with data read speeds of 80-90 Mbps, twice as fast as its predecessor.

This is complemented by the USB 3.0 ports, which now have a dedicated 5Gbps bandwidth, all thanks to the aforementioned RP1 chip. It means you can use high-speed USB storage devices without worrying about the transfer speed.

During the presentation event it was confirmed that the Pi 5 integrated a PCI Express connector, but few know that it is not a standard M.2 connector. Rather, you should use a ribbon cable to connect to a HAT, and then connect an M.2 device to the HAT, with a single-line 2.0 interface with a maximum bandwidth of 500 Mbps.

The Pi 5 has an advantage over the Pi 4 in terms of MIPI ports, the latter only having two lanes to connect a display and a two-lane MIPI CSI port to connect a camera. The Pi 5, on the other hand, has two MIPI ports with four lanes each.which can be used for both screens and cameras.

This expands the possibilities of connecting devices that require more bandwidth, such as high-quality cameras or high-resolution LCD screens.

Raspberry Pi 5 debuts an integrated real-time clock

Gareth Halfacree

One of the most interesting new features of the Pi 5 is that it has a built-in real-time clock (RTC). Unlike the Pi 4, which needed to connect to Network Time Protocol servers to know the exact time, the new model has its own RTC.

This way, it will always show the correct time, whether you are connected to the Internet or not, you just have to connect an RS2025/2032 button cell battery.

It also has a specific UART connector for development and debuggingwhich allows debugging without occupying the GPIO pins, which saves time and effort in your projects.

The Pi 5 has a long-awaited novelty, it is the power button. With this simple accessory, you can turn off or restart the hob safely and comfortably, without having to plug it into the socket. It also fits perfectly with the official case and works with all previous versions.

Raspberrypi

Although the new version of the board has higher performance than the Pi 4, it also requires more power to operate. To properly power the Pi 5, a 25W power supply that has PD function is required. It allows you to adjust the power according to the needs of the board and the peripherals that are connected.

A key aspect that has been revealed about the Raspberry Pi 5 is the crucial role of cooling. By having a more advanced processor than the previous model, it also produces more heat.

To prevent overheating, lThe official case has a built-in fan, and the Active Cooler consisting of an aluminum heat sink and a fan to keep the board at an ideal temperature.

A fundamental point to mention is that the Pi 5 has eliminated the 3.5 mm audio port, so the only way to get audio is through HDMI or Bluetooth, unless you install an additional audio HAT.

Raspberry Pi 4 vs. Raspberry Pi 5

FeatureRaspberry Pi 5Raspberry Pi 4ProcessorARM Cortex-A76ARM Cortex-A72Processor frequency2.4 GHz1.8 GHzRAM memoryLPDDR4X-4267LPDDR4-3200GPUVideoCore VIIVideoCore VII/O bandwidthHigherHigherMicroSD card read speed80-90 Mbps40-50 MbpsV speed of USB ports 3.05 Gbps dedicated each5 Gbps sharedPCIe connectorYesNoMIPI lanes4 per port2 per portReal-time clockYesNoUART connectorDedicatedGPIOPower buttonYesNoPower supply5V 5A5V 3ACoolingNecessaryNot always necessary3.5mm audio portNoYes

The Raspberry Pi 5 offers a notable performance jump over the Pi 4. This board has a more powerful processor, faster memory and some surprises such as the RP1 chip, as well as the PCIe connector.

If you have more doubts and intend to decide between one or the other, here you will find a comparison between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 5 with all the differences and improvements that the new model brings.

The new Raspberry Pi 5 is available in 4 GB and 8 GB models with a starting price of $60 (55 euros) and $80 (73 euros) respectively.