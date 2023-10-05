Kevin Spacey leaving the trial

How is Kevin Spacey? The actor suffered a scare related to his health and has now revealed how his situation is.

Kevin Spacey has updated his health status after what happened. The American Beauty and thriller Seven actor recently revealed that he suffered a health scare during a trip abroad to attend a film festival. A health scare that has led him to have to come to the fore now.

This week, Kevin Spacey spoke at the closing ceremony of the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. During the speech, The actor revealed that he had suffered an “unexpected” medical incident. After spending the night in a bar, the star said she had slept little before waking up and heading out to visit the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand. “I was looking at some extraordinary murals on the walls and suddenly I felt my whole left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” she explained. “I shook it off, but I immediately notified the people I was with. “We went to the medical center as soon as possible.”

The star’s scare that took him to the hospital

According to The Sun, Kevin Spacey was transferred to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic and underwent a series of tests. Among them, an MRI and other physical and body examinations. The actor said that, fortunately, he was cleared of any problems and that “everything turned out to be completely normal.”

“I am, of course, grateful that it is nothing more serious,” he continued. “But he also made me take a moment and think about how fragile life is for all of us. And how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation,” said Kevin Spacey. The actor is now 64 years old.

