Kevin Spacey is once again in the middle of the scandal after he was acquitted of four counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom in July 2023. He now faces new charges and a civil lawsuit, in the United States for this same crime.

According to information from TMZ, the protagonist of “House of Cards” was recently accused by a masseuse, who claims to have received unwanted advances on at least three occasions in a New York hotel.

According to the plaintiff, whose name is unknown, the events occurred in 2016 at the Edition Hotel. The man claims that during the sessions Spacey made sexual proposals, in addition to inappropriate behavior, as he was pressuring him to perform intimate favors.

Besides, The masseuse revealed that, when he refused, there came a time when the famous man took his hand and tried to place it on his genitals.

The site also noted that each and every one of these appointments were scheduled by Spacey through an app and under false names, which kept the actor’s true identity a secret. However, after these three incidents the subject decided to stop accepting sessions at this hotel.

As a result of his encounters with Spacey, The man confessed that he developed mental and emotional anguish. He even detailed that he still struggles with anxiety and depression, in addition to deep post-traumatic stress, for which he is asking for compensation for damages, the amount of which has not been revealed.

This is not the first time that the “Seven” actor has been involved in accusations of this type. In 2018 he was accused by another masseuse of forcing him to touch his private parts; but the case was dismissed and the investigation closed after the man’s death.

