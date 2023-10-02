The speaker of the United States House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, is going through a complicated moment with part of his party, and will most likely face a vote of no confidence in the next few days. Congressman Matt Gaetz, a member of the most extremist fringe of the Republicans, announced the vote after the agreement that McCarthy had made with the Democrats and which had made it possible to avoid the “shutdown”, i.e. the partial closure of the activities of the US federal government . At the moment only a minority of Republicans are in favor of removing McCarthy from the role, but the situation is still uncertain: McCarthy will need partial support from Democrats to keep the position.

The speaker of the Chamber, who is similar to our President of the Chamber, is expressed by the majority party, of which he becomes the main representative. He has important leadership functions, especially when he has to forcibly collaborate with a US president from the opposing party, as has happened in recent days.

McCarthy is 58 years old, a long-time Republican politician who has long been part of the party leadership and in recent years has come very close to Donald Trump’s positions. From 2014 to today he has also been party leader in the Chamber.

Although McCarthy is considered a Trumpian and anything but moderate, there is a group of radical Republicans who believe the Republican Party should be reformed to be even more extremist, and who in fact oppose McCarthy. It should be noted that in recent years the Republican Party has generally moved a lot to the right, so even the most moderate wing is not moderate at all. McCarthy’s last election to the role of speaker, in January, had already been very complex and contested: fifteen votes were needed before he managed to get the votes of the most extremist wing of the party. To obtain them he had made some concessions, including the possibility for each deputy to request a vote of the chamber at any time to remove him from office.

It is the tool that Gaetz, a congressman elected in Florida, intends to use: “We need to change to find a leader in whom we can really have confidence,” he said. Gaetz can count on the support of an unspecified number of colleagues, from a minimum of seven to a maximum of twenty-four. They accuse McCarthy of having “sold out” them by collaborating with the Democrats to avoid the “shutdown” and of not having respected the political promises made at the time of the election, including that of not allowing new increases in spending for the central government.

The number of opponents is limited, but sufficient to endanger McCarthy, given the very narrow majority that the Republicans have in the House (221 seats for the Republicans, 212 for the Democrats). According to how US politics works, the Democrats should vote in favor of removing a speaker from the opposing party: a few more votes among the Republicans would therefore be enough to make him lapse. However, there is no custom, the vote of no confidence in a speaker is an event that last occurred a century ago and which has never been successful.

McCarthy said he was confident he could overcome the vote of no confidence. He said that Gaetz is motivated by personal reasons and that “he is more interested in securing interviews on television than in actually doing something.” At the moment, however, it is not clear how the Democrats would vote in the face of a motion of no confidence. McCarthy recently announced the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, which appears to have very weak grounds and no chance of succeeding. More generally, his collaboration with the federal Democratic government is considered very limited, so far initiated only due to an exceptional situation, i.e. the threat of partial closure of the federal government.

The most radical components of the Democrats have already announced that they have no intention of “saving a Republican” and above all that they have no intention of doing so “without getting anything in return”: this position was expressed among others by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman of New York state. McCarthy could be forced to make concessions to the opposing party and these could include financing for new military aid to Ukraine, which was left out of the agreement which made it possible to avoid the “shutdown”, a sort of stopgap law that finances the government for the next 45 days, defined as continuing resolution. The right of the Republican Party is in fact against continuing to finance the Ukrainian army.

To keep McCarthy in office it could be sufficient for a group of Democratic deputies to abstain from voting, thus lowering the required majority, initially set at 218 (the motion was approved by a simple majority).

If, however, the motion of no confidence were to succeed and McCarthy were to lapse, a particularly confusing situation would be created, especially for the Republicans. At the moment there is no alternative candidate who can bring the two components of the party to agree, the more moderate majority one – which as mentioned has little that is moderate – and the minority one with even more right-wing positions. McCarthy’s own arduous election had already clearly expressed in January how the party was often at the mercy of its most extreme component.