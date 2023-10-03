loading…
Kevin McCarthy, became the first Speaker of the US House of Representatives to be ousted by voting. Photo/NPR
WASHINGTON – Chairman of the DPR United States of America (USA), Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from office on Tuesday local time. This is a first in the US’s long history in the aftermath of internal strife Republican Party extra ordinary.
McCarthy was ousted by right-wing Republicans throwing the US House of Representatives and the party’s leadership into chaos.
It was McCarthy’s main rival, Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, who forced a vote on the “motion to vacate office.” He has gathered more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of Trump and many Democrats who say McCarthy is unfit to be leader.
Silence fell when the presiding officer closed the vote 216-210, saying that the position of Speaker of the DPR was hereby declared vacant, as quoted from AP, Wednesday (4/10/2023).
Moments later, McCarthy’s main ally, Patrick McHenry, took the gavel and, according to House rules, was appointed Speaker of the House pro tempore, to serve in the office until a new definitive Speaker was selected.
The US House of Representatives then quickly went into recess so lawmakers could meet and discuss the way forward.
It was a stunning moment for the hard-charging McCarthy, the punishment prompted by mounting complaints but the main spark being his weekend decision to work with Democrats to keep the government open rather than risk a shutdown.
McCarthy insisted that he would not make a deal with Democrats to stay in power – not that he could count on their help even if he asked for it.
