Kevin McCarthy, became the first Speaker of the US House of Representatives to be ousted by voting. Photo/NPR

WASHINGTON – Chairman of the DPR United States of America (USA), Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from office on Tuesday local time. This is a first in the US’s long history in the aftermath of internal strife Republican Party extra ordinary.

McCarthy was ousted by right-wing Republicans throwing the US House of Representatives and the party’s leadership into chaos.

It was McCarthy’s main rival, Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, who forced a vote on the “motion to vacate office.” He has gathered more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of Trump and many Democrats who say McCarthy is unfit to be leader.

Silence fell when the presiding officer closed the vote 216-210, saying that the position of Speaker of the DPR was hereby declared vacant, as quoted from AP, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Moments later, McCarthy’s main ally, Patrick McHenry, took the gavel and, according to House rules, was appointed Speaker of the House pro tempore, to serve in the office until a new definitive Speaker was selected.

The US House of Representatives then quickly went into recess so lawmakers could meet and discuss the way forward.

It was a stunning moment for the hard-charging McCarthy, the punishment prompted by mounting complaints but the main spark being his weekend decision to work with Democrats to keep the government open rather than risk a shutdown.

McCarthy insisted that he would not make a deal with Democrats to stay in power – not that he could count on their help even if he asked for it.