The future of Marvel Studios hangs in the balance. What’s after the Multiverse Saga? It seems that Kevin Feige has it very clear.

Kevin Feige has warned about the future of Marvel Studios. Despite its 32 films under its belt, the president of the film studio has suggested that the MCU has barely begun its journey. Of course, this is something we should all celebrate. At the end of the day, we all want superhero movies to succeed on the big screen and for us to continue enjoying our favorite stories.

The executive holds the position of president of Marvel Studios and has produced all the MCU films. Reflecting on his career in the MCU during a conversation with Variety, Kevin Feige had the following to say. “Being there on the opening night of Avengers: Endgame, hearing the crowds… It’s something I’ll never forget. Plus, there’s the fact of the response we received after the release of Black Panther. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would have the kind of impact it did.”

The MCU is just getting started

“Actually, the wonderful thing about Marvel Studios is the number of incredible and interesting characters we have in the comics,” said Kevin Feige. “These characters have been triumphing for 85 years. That’s why, even after 32 films, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface.” Therefore, UCM remains for a while. It is now speculated that Avengers: Secret Wars will be the means by which the studio plans to continue expanding the universewith rumors that the film will reset the MCU and many of the actors who play the superheroes.

Avengers: Secret Wars is in Phase 6 of the MCU, along with Fantastic Four (2025) and Avengers: Kang Dynasty. And it is scheduled for release on May 7, 2027.. Multiversal reboots are likely to become more polarizing in the coming years. We’ll see how Marvel Studios manages all of that. And how Kevin Feige faces the imminent reboot of the DC Universe led by James Gunn. Surely, with the pressure of competition, all superhero lovers will benefit.