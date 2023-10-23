A recent book reveals the two names that Kevin Feige has decided to eliminate from the Marvel Universe

Kevin Feige has a list and you don’t want to be on it. No, we are not talking about the next script for a movie from the Marvel cinematic universe, but rather a very real list that has been revealed in the recent book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.”

If you’ve ever wondered who has the power to say “You’re out” in the MCU, Kevin Feige is the answer. According to this book, which details the rise and dominance of the MCU, there are two names that the Marvel boss is not willing to consider again: Edward Norton and Joss Whedon.

The Boss’s List

As narrated in The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, Feige’s work has been quite conciliatory over the years. But not everything is rosy. The quote line in the book is pretty clear: “If the Inhumans could be rehabilitated, apparently everyone in MCU history was on Feige’s call list except Edward Norton and Joss Whedon.” At this point, Feige has proven that he is more than just a puppet master behind the MCU, but even the greatest have their limits.

Why leave out only them?

Let’s break this down a bit. Norton, was the first Bruce Banner in the MCU with The Incredible Hulk. But his relationship with the studio was strained, to put it mildly. Norton had a very different vision for the film and although production was completed, Hulk was quickly replaced by Mark Ruffalo. In a public statement, Feige clarified that it was not a question of money, but of finding an actor who embodied the “creativity and collaborative spirit” that the franchise required.

On the other hand, Whedon is another name that might not surprise us. The director of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron was also in charge of the Agents of SHIELD series.” But the relationship between Feige and Whedon went south. According to the book, Feige was unhappy with what Whedon was doing with the series, especially since SHIELD’s existence contradicted events in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

What does this list mean for the future of Marvel?

If we take a look at the evolution of the franchise, Feige’s impact is indisputable. But of course, being the boss of the Marvel beach bar is not a walk in the park. He’s had to make tough decisions, and when it comes to such an expansive universe and such a passionate fan community, every choice counts and can mean the difference between a blockbuster and a flop. The standards are high and that is reflected in the quality of the movies, series and all the content that surrounds this universe.

Norton y Whedon, for different reasons, have reached a point of no return in their relationship with the studio, something that has been reflected in the decline or replacement of their projects. But this doesn’t just talk about Feige as a mere executive. It shows his commitment to a specific vision for Marvel, a vision that has been built with the collaboration and talents of many.

The exclusion of these names could be seen as a sign of integrity and consistency, ensuring that everyone involved is aligned with the broader goals of the Marvel universe. And let’s be honest, with Phase 4 underway and many more exciting projects on the horizon, there’s no time for distractions or disagreements to derail the Marvel train.

“Untouchables” at Marvel

Feige left the door open to a possible convergence of timelines in future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a new book focused on the Marvel universe. But it seems that for now, Norton and Whedon will be out of any project or cameo within the Marvel universe

It is interesting to see how Marvel adapts and changes based on the decisions of its leader. And although we are always looking forward to what is to come, we must remember that even in a universe as expansive as the MCU, there are limits. And those limits, my friends, are set by Kevin Feige.