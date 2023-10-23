The thinking mind behind Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has confirmed what the situation is with series like Daredevil, Runaways or Agents of SHIELD

Come on, raise your hand if you haven’t tried to create your own mental timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Well, if you’ve got your hand up, you can put it down now, because Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind this shared universe, has dropped something revolutionary. It seems everything you took for granted about the MCU’s pre-WandaVision series might need a rethink.

Do not panic. In a universe where magic and infinity stones are the daily bread, it is not surprising that Feige plays a little with the fan expectations. So breathe, relax, and read on.

Kevin Feige’s subtle message

In the prologue to the new book Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline, the man pulling the strings at Marvel Studios goes off the deep end, talking about “different storytellers” and “different periods of Marvel history.” But to the point, Feige only includes in the canon of this huge universe what appears in this book, and the series prior to the expansion of Marvel Studios to the series with Disney+, that is, Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, and Runaways, do not appear even by chance.

“As for the Multiverse, we recognize that there are stories – films and series – that are canonical to Marvel but created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel history. The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline up to Phase 4. But, moving forward and deeper into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when timelines may simply collide or converge (hint, hint /spoiler alert),” Feige said.

Kevin Feige: The Keeper of the MCU Canon

If there’s anyone who knows how to shake the foundations of fandom, it’s Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios has been a true visionary, weaving a shared universe in cinema that many thought impossible. From the first Iron Man movie in 2008 to the latest installment, this man has been behind every decision that has shaped the MCU as we know it today. In short, if Feige says something is canon, it is canon. There’s nothing more to speak of.

And it is that it’s not the first time that the MCU gives us an unexpected turn. Let’s remember that before Disney bought Marvel, we already had a good collection of superhero movies that had nothing to do with the universe that would later be created. Does anyone remember Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man saga or the X-Men of the 2000s? In those days, each studio did whatever they wanted with Marvel characters, without a common thread.

But since Feige took the reins, everything changed. Now, being clear about what is and isn’t canon seems more important than ever, especially when it comes to series that fans have been following for years.

There is still hope for crossovers

Feige’s message seems to emphasize that does not consider old series as part of the main MCU timeline. However, there is still room for these worlds to intersect in some way. We’ve already seen Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio make appearances ahead of their upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. Also, remember how we were introduced to a new Darkhold in the Wanda series, ignoring its previous adaptation in Agents of SHIELD and Runaways?

This could be a clue as to how the new Hell’s Kitchen Devil series will be treated in relation to the previous series. The same goes for the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, in a clear nod to the X-Men of an alternate timeline.

And now tell me, with this new cosmic order of things, the book Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline is officially released on October 24, 2023. So you have time to prepare for any other surprises that the Universe has in store for us Marvel cinematographic and all the surprises that have been saved.