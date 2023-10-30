The head of this wonderful Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, reveals his feelings about Marvel movies outside the MCU.

Before the epic launch of the MCU in 2008 with Iron Man, most Marvel movies were produced by studios like 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures. Some of these installments, like Spider-Man and X-Men, were successful, while others left much to be desired.

Movies like Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and Blade: Trinity failed to live up to expectations. Now despite the budding success of the MCU, the film studio did not have access to many of its most beloved characters, forcing them to focus on heroes like Captain America, Thor and Iron Man. All of them have had their films. Marvel alone and have also come together in epic events, forming one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema.

This is how the person responsible for this entire cinematographic universe speaks now.

In a surprising revelation from his experience, Kevin Feige reflected on the newly formed Marvel Studios’ struggle to influence Marvel films outside of the MCU. “We proposed to them, but they didn’t listen to us,” he said. “We didn’t have control. I hated that.”

Kevin Feige

These candid words offer a unique insight into the challenge Marvel Studios faced in its early years and how Kevin Feige felt about not being involved in those films. David Maisel, original president of Marvel Studios, shared that feeling of disappointment at not being able to access popular characters during the Marvel movie era of the 2000s.

“Your character is in limbo and someone else controls it. When you make a deal to license a movie, you’re freezing the animation, you’re freezing a lot of other things. “You’re handing your babies to someone and nothing happens.”

Craig Kyle, writer and collaborator, reveals that the goal was always to recover those character rights. “From the moment I arrived at Marvel, Kevin told Avi Arad that we had to get the rights back. Avi represented all of Marvel. Kevin was there to make great movies. That couldn’t be a guarantee until we could really control the process.”

Thanks to Disney, Kevin Feige has largely achieved his goal. With Daredevil: Born Again, Fantastic Four and X-Men joining the MCU, and a deal with Sony for Spider-Man, Feige’s creative control is evident across the Marvel universe, even if the deals are complex in some cases. .

