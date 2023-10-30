Between nostalgia and contempt, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, gives his most sincere opinion about a golden… and also dark, era of superhero cinema

It’s happened to all of us: you look back and think, “what was I thinking?” Imagine being Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, and reflecting on an era when you had no control over how some of your most beloved characters were brought to the big screen. “I hated that,” Feige confesses, in more than revealing words.

Power and powerlessness at Marvel Studios

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took off with Iron Man in 2008, Marvel was a testing ground for studios like 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures. While works like Spider-Man y X-Men they shined, others like Daredevil y Fantastic Four They bit the dust.

For his part, Feige had to watch with tied hands how disasters like the latest Fantastic Four and X-Men films were brewing. Now, even though she has control over Spider-Man, he still can’t stop Avi Arad from moving forward with questionable projects like Venom y Morbius.

“We suggested, but they didn’t listen to us”

In the recently published book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Feige addresses this sensitive topic. “We suggested but they didn’t listen to us,” he recalls. A forceful statement that makes us think about what would have happened to superhero movies if the titan of Marvel Studios had had carte blanche from the beginning. David Maisel, the original president of Marvel Studios, also shares this feeling of frustration, remembering that they didn’t have access to many popular characters when those disappointing films were released in the 2000s.

Wonder properties come home

Writer Craig Kyle mentions in the book that it was always Feige’s plan to take back the properties that Marvel Entertainment sold when the company was on the brink of bankruptcy in the ’90s. “From the moment I came to Marvel, Kevin had been telling Avi (Arad) that we had to get the rights back,” Kyle points out. And it seems like he’s largely succeeded, as we have new projects like Daredevil: Born Again on the way, and characters like the Fantastic Four and X-Men are starting to join the MCU.

Feige’s retrospective allows us to not only understand the creative decisions behind the MCU, but also appreciate the effort and passion that has brought Marvel Studios to where it is today. It’s like opening a time capsule full of hits and flops that make up the mosaic of what is now an entertainment empire. The book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios is not only a window into those years of trial and error; It’s like having a VIP pass to the studio’s secret archives, a tour through the halls of what could have been and finally is.

Dark years with lights and shadows

This more human version of Feige, which the book shows, gives us a fuller emotional palette of the man behind the curtain. He is not only the guru who gave us the epic Infinity Saga, he is also a fan who has experienced disappointments, frustrations, but he never let those experiences cloud his vision for the future. That balance between nostalgia for what could have been done better and hope for what is to come is crucial.

The question that the book leaves us is an echo of our own doubts as fans: what is your least favorite Marvel movie not related to the MCU? It becomes almost a rhetorical question, because what really matters is recognizing that even failures contribute to future greatness. Those past mistakes have been the bricks on which the skyscraper that is Marvel today was built. And that, dear readers, is the beauty of this narrative journey that Feige and company offer us, full of ups and downs but always pointing towards the stars.