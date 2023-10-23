Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is one of the most important film studios in the world. However, Kevin Feige has two people completely banned.

Kevin Feige has banned two people from Marvel Studios. The architect behind the overwhelming success of the UCM has made a decisive decision. According to the revealing MCU book that just came out, orchestrated by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez and Gavin Edwards, thoroughly details the rise and dominance of this highly successful cinematic universe. However, the conflictive background of certain projects is not omitted. Which has led to two names being vetoed by the executive within the study.

The people in question are director and actor Edward Norton, known as the first Bruce Banner in the franchise, and Joss Whedon, whose Agents of SHIELD characters were left in limbo, as mentioned in the Marvel Studios book. In the case of Edward Norton, his challenges behind the scenes during the production of The Incredible Hulk are widely known. The actor had very different visions about the direction the film should take.. Despite completing filming, the role of Hulk was quickly reassigned to Mark Ruffalo for future MCU projects. At that time, Kevin Feige issued a public statement announcing Edward Norton’s departure from the role.

Edward Norton and Joss Whedon, vetoed

Kevin Feige analyzed this unceremoniously. “We have made the decision not to bring back Edward Norton to play the titular role of Bruce Banner in The Avengers,” said the president of Marvel Studios. “Our decision is definitely not based on monetary factors, but on the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members. “The Avengers require actors who thrive working as part of an ensemble, as demonstrated by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson and all of our talented cast.”