Kevin Afghani, the man the entire Nintendera community is talking about. The voice of Super Mario par excellence has been the one performed for decades by the renowned Charles Martinet. A few months ago we learned of his possible departure, and It was finally confirmed by Nintendo itself. Charles Martinet was closing a stage to open a new one as Mario ambassador at Nintendo for the next few years. A beloved and respected figure in the dubbing industry, he made his real breakthrough when he embodied the voice of the famous plumber.

A voice that was already replaced for the Super Mario Bros. movie, and that has said goodbye to decades of work, effort and dedication. AND Super Mario Wonder is the example of this. The first game to have someone other than Charles Martinet as the original voice actor. We are talking about Kevin Afghani. Let’s review his career, his young career and what the future may hold for us.

Kevin Afghani’s profile

Of all the actors announced to play the English dub of the title, the least prominent profile for the Super Mario Wonder characters, It was undoubtedly Kevin Afghani’s. In Japan, Charles Martinet’s voice has always been used to dub the famous plumber, and this task now rests on the shoulders of this young prodigy in the dubbing industry. Afghani’s presentation was not as striking as those of other actors, even though he would play the main character of the game and the saga de Nintendo.

According to Doug Bowser, who is the president of Nintendo of America, he said that the company always prioritized the gaming experience above all else, as well as the relationship between players, voice actors and characters in the games. Hence, Nintendo did not want to have a lot of fuss about the new voice of Super Mario, and focus primarily on bringing a product worthy of the satisfaction and praise of the community. Just as it happened.

For his part, Kevin Afghani, He was born in 1996 and has already had strong participation as a dubbing actor. in projects such as:

Anime Penguin: Red Snow – 2020

Genshin Impact – 2020

Dragon Ball R&R – 2018-2021

Secret History of Cuphead – 2022

Mashed – 2020-2022

Among Us y Cuphead (Secret History Volume 4) – 2023

Super Mario Bros Wonder – 2023

His work on Super Mario Wonder

Although Kevin Afghani has a less striking role as a voice actor than other more established names, the work he is doing as a voice actor for Super Mario in Wonder has catapulted him into the spotlight, and many eyes have fallen on him and his work. Both the present and his past trajectory. Super Mario Wonder is by far the biggest project he has been involved in, and neither more nor less than dubbing Super Mario.

A role for which not everyone is prepared. This shows several things: That Afghani is very professional despite her limited experience in the dubbing industry. She has a very promising career. He has managed to capture the essence of Super Mario almost perfectly. His humble and direct attitude with fans has earned him great and well-deserved recognition for his current work and for what he has already done.

Afghani is currently also dubbing Luigi, taking The relay almost entirely from the work and legacy left at the top, Charles Martinet.

Afghani had already lent his voice in Nintendo advertisements and commercials before becoming fully involved in the Super Mario Wonder projectwhich helped him have direct contact with the company, and position himself to take over from Charles.

A worthy successor to Martinet

Kevin Afghani’s message that The Nintendera community loved it:

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

After the goodbye of Charles Martinet, Afghani took over, and the truth is that his performance in charge of dubbing Super Mario and Luigi It has been more than well received. With an essence, a unique touch and a tone in the voice that continues to perfectly capture the essence of both characters, and that one knows how to distance the right amount from Martinet’s record. What this young voice actor has done is noteworthy, and he has left many members of the voice acting industry and the Nintendo community speechless (in a good way).

A legacy left at the top, and picked up by a professional capable of continuing with this titanic task. With millions of eyes and fans observing and questioning your work, anyone would think that only the bravest and truly talented can take on the role of Nintendo’s main emblem. And Afghani does it very well, thus being a worthy successor to Martinet.

Check out a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding Mario’s voice actor change. pic.twitter.com/pW668SZQys — Nintendo Co., Ltd. (@Nintendo) September 7, 2023

We still don’t know how long this new story will last, one that is written on a new page in the great book of the history of Nintendo and the Super Mario games. A new page that practically the entire community has fallen in love with. The end of an era has already been recorded for the annals of the history of the Big N. Another’s path is being built. Nintendo’s goal remains clear:

*The original essence of the sagas that have made Nintendo what it is today should never be lost.*

Source 1; Source 2; Source 3