After retirement of Charles Martinet, historic voice actor of Mario and Luigi, many have wondered who took over his role as the voice of the iconic duo of Nintendo characters. We finally have the answer to this question: the American voice actor Kevin Afghani has in fact revealed that he has collected the witness, he is the one who lends his voice to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Through a widespread message via socialAfghani was told proud to have participated in the work of the game and wanted to thank Nintendo for offering him this opportunity. It should be noted that Afghani’s CV is not particularly long: in the past he only voiced Arnold in Genshin Impact and Raditz in Dragon Ball R & R, a fan-made project inspired by Akira Toriyama’s franchise.

