Haiti is plagued by criminal gang violence. The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Force intervened with UN permission. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The UN Security Council (DK) authorized the deployment of a Multinational Security Force led by Kenya to deal with violence in Haiti.

The multinational troop operation was carried out in cooperation and coordination with the Haitian Government.

They will provide security in Haiti for an initial period of 12 months and review after 9 months.

In this ratification, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2699 of 2023, with the votes of 13 countries in favor and 2 countries abstaining—namely China and Russia.

Through its representation in the endorsement of the Multinational Security Force in Haiti, Kenya has responded well to the UN’s efforts to create a glimmer of hope for the Haitian people who have been besieged by a difficult situation.

Kenya’s appointment as leader of the Multinational Security Force for Haiti was also welcomed by Kenyan President William Ruto.

For your information, Kenya will send 1,000 police to provide security to crack down on violence in Haiti. Apart from that, other countries such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda also announced the deployment of security forces to help Haiti.

Haiti is being hit by violence perpetrated by gangs which has killed more than 2,400 people throughout 2023. The local government has failed to stop the violence.

Quoting press.un.org, Saturday (14/10/2023), the deployment of the National Security Forces led by Kenya is expected to help the Haitian government stop violence by criminal gangs there.

MG/Maulana Muhammad Rizqi

