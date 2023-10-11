loading…

Kenya is shocked by the image of the Prophet Muhammad SAW in school books. Photo/Illustration

NAIROBI – A publisher in Kenya pull out a school book that contains pictures Nabi Muhammad SAW following protests from Muslim leaders and parents in the country.

They complained that drawing the prophet and asking students to color the illustration was an act of blasphemy against religion.

Mentor Publishing Company said it regretted “grave” errors in the Islamic textbook for second-year primary school students.

For your information, around 11% of Kenya’s population is Muslim, or the second largest religious group in the country.

Depictions of the Prophet Muhammad SAW can cause serious offense to Muslims, and most Islamic religious leaders say that tradition explicitly prohibits images of the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Allah.

A Muslim scholar from the coastal city of Mombasa, Sheikh Rishard Rajab Ramadhan, told the BBC the book was “dangerously” misleading children.

“No one should imagine, let alone try to draw the Prophet Muhammad SAW. “This could even lead to war,” said Ramadhan as quoted by the UK-based media, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

In a letter to the Muslim community, the publisher said it was aware that the contents of one of its books, Mentor Encyclopaedia Grade 2, was “blasphemous to the Islamic religion.”

“The image was accidentally included in the book, mistakenly identifying it as an image of the Prophet Muhammad,” said the director of the Mentor book publishing house, Josephine Wanjuki.