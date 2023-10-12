Keith Giffen, one of the greatest legends in comics history, has died at the age of 70. The ninth art will be remembered for all eternity.

The comic book universe is mourning the departure of one of its brightest stars, Keith Giffen, who has left an indelible legacy in the industry.

Known mainly for his long and acclaimed stages in Legion of Superheroesalongside writer and co-storyteller Paul Levitz, and later alone with screenwriters Tom and Mary Bierbaum in what became known as the “Legion of Five Years Later.”

As well as his work on Justice League International with screenwriter JM DeMatteis. Keith Giffen He also left an indelible mark on the DC universe by co-creating iconic characters like Lobo, Ambush Bug, and Jaime Reyes’ Blue Beetle. Nor will anyone forget his foray into Marvel Comics with the creation of Rocket Raccoon.

At the age of 70, Keith Giffen dies after suffering a stroke earlier this week. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of comics, where his creative genius and storytelling ability captivated generations of readers.

A story of a lot of work and great talent

The way of Keith Giffen in the world of comics It was not without its ups and downs. After failing to find stability at Marvel, he found refuge at DC, where he was offered regular work at All-Star Comics.

However, in Giffen’s own words, “DC wanted to give me constant work, but I was so stupid that I self-destructed in the business. They made me work with Wally Wood and I didn’t see the benefit of doing that.”

There was a time when Keith Giffen’s passion for comics seemed to wane, leading him into a version of “silent retirement” in the mid-’70s with Defenders, without turning in the pages of their assignments.

As he explained, “And so off I went, floundering around with odd jobs. I sold Kirby vacuum cleaners door to door, salvaged things. Then one day I just thought, ‘I’m scribbling things on my own, I think I’ve gotten a little better.’ ‘So I called Joe Orlando in DC, because I had treated him pretty badly and I thought I at least owed him a call.’

“Joe said, ‘Come on. You’ve been an idiot. We’re going to put you through tests, but this time you’re going to learn. We’re going to put you in the Ghost books.’ And little by little I worked my way up until I got to the Legion.” The death of Keith Giffen leaves a deep hole in the comics community.

His creative genius, his ability to reinvent and his contribution to superhero mythology They will endure in the collective memory of lovers of the ninth art. Rest in peace.