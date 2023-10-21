As mentioned, the with increased travel. At the front we find a KYB upside-down fork with 90 millimeters of travel, and a double KYB shock absorber at the rear, with separate gas tank. The braking system features J.Juan front and rear discs: 240 millimeters at the front and 220 millimeters at the rear.

Stylistically the scooter closely resembles the Honda X-ADV, which was the first adventure scooter to enter the market. Among the equipment of the Vieste 300 XDV we find a large windscreen, a raised saddle and lighting with full-LED light clusters. The engine is a 278 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 25 horsepower at 8,250 rpm.