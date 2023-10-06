PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, KEBUMEN – A total of 10 Administrator (echelon III) and Supervisory (echelon IV) officials in the Kebumen Regency Government were rotated and appointed by the Regent of Kebumen Arif Sugiyanto. The inauguration took place at the Kabumian Pendopo, Thursday 5 October 2023.

The appointed officials include; Kebumen Subdistrict Head Puji Lestari was rotated to become Head of the General Section of the Regional Secretariat.

The position of Kebumen Subdistrict Head is filled by Bahrun Munawir, who previously served as Secretary of Bappeda. Then the Secretary of Bappeda is Yunita Prasetyani, who was previously Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Service.

There are also officials who are promoted. Head of Culture, Disparbud, Ma’rifah, was promoted to Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department.

The Head of the Village Administration Division of the Permades Service was promoted to the Head of the Budgeting Facilitation and Supervision Division of the DPRD Secretariat. The position of Head of Village Administration was then held by Umi Yuliastuti, who previously served as Sub-Coordinator of Bappeda.

The Regent said that the inauguration was a natural thing, to fulfill the needs of the organization. Fostering employee careers by applying the principle of placing employees in the right position.

“According to organizational needs, there are still many vacant positions, and they need to be filled, so we are also carrying out regeneration by carrying out position promotions. So it is in accordance with needs,” said the Regent.

In rotating this, the Regent has considered a number of aspects, including the capacity and professionalism of ASN. The Regent believes that those who occupy new positions can adapt quickly. Because they are experienced.

“For example, Bahrun Munawir, previously was the sub-district head, now we have placed him as the Kebumen sub-district head. Of course I am sure that I can work in providing services to the people of Kebumen,” he said.

The Regent hopes that all ASN and appointed officials can participate in providing understanding to the public regarding government policies which are often misinterpreted or not fully understood by the public so that outside issues become wild.

“Like the construction of Kebumen Square, people often say why development seems to only focus on the city. Even though the government is building a lot in the region as well, including bridges, roads, taluds, irrigation and so on. This is what needs to be explained, development is not centralized in the city,” he explained.