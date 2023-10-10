Actor Keanu Reeves has very interesting projects in the coming years that will surely make us enjoy the movies a lot.

Watching Keanu Reeves’ upcoming films is an exciting choice for film lovers, since throughout his career, he has proven to be a versatile and charismatic actor. His new projects promise action, emotion and even some comedy on the big screen.

Keanu Reeves is known for his love of cinema and his commitment to artistic quality. His project choices often reflect his passion for the art of cinema, which means that his future films are more likely to be quality works. Although in the past he has proven to choose a bit poorly, currently he is at his best.

The 5 next films that the actor will make.

Outcome.

Jonah Hill

Directed by Jonah Hill, the story is about a very famous Hollywood actor who is forced to face his problems and atone for his past after being threatened by a strange video he made a long time ago. The release date is November 19, 2023.

Ballerina.

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves in Ballerina

In this film Keanu Reeves will once again play John Wick, although this time the protagonist is Ana de Armas, who is a young assassin seeking revenge against the people who killed her family. The release date is June 7, 2024.

Good Fortune.

Aziz Ansari (cordonpress)

For now, we don’t have much information about the plot, but the comedy film is directed by fellow actor Aziz Ansari. He is responsible for the Master of None series, so laughter will be guaranteed. Additionally, Seth Rogen will be in the cast alongside Keanu Reeves.

BRZRKR.

Based on the comic with the same title and written by Keanu Reeves himself. This action film is about an immortal man known as Berzerker who works as a mercenary for the United States government. While carrying out the most dangerous missions, he looks for a way to end his own life.

Constantine 2.

Constantine 2 Keanu Reeves

Since the first installment was released in 2005, many fans have asked him to return to play this charismatic character from the DC comics. Since he controls the mystical arts and also faces demons and different beings of the night.

*We must remember that some of these projects are not yet in production and may not even be realized.

Which of all these movies are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

If you like movie curiosities, we leave you many in this link.