Constantine

Will they ever make Constantine 2? It depends entirely on actor Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence.

The exciting horizon of DC Comics films is set for a transformation in 2025 with the release of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. An exciting list of projects will follow, but… What about Constantine?

The opening chapter of this new universe, titled “Gods and Monsters,” presents an exciting prospect for the incorporation of iconic characters. One of the most notable names who could join this journey is John Constantine, the charismatic sorcerer already played by Keanu Reeves under the orders of Francis Lawrence.

Now in a recent interview, Francis Lawrence has revealed that they have control of the character.

“So Constantine 2 was obviously delayed by the writers’ strike. And we had to overcome a lot of obstacles to regain control of the character, because other people had control of Vertigo. Now, we have control.”

“Keanu Reeves, Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and we’ve been discussing what we think the story will be, and there are more of those meetings that have to happen, but we really hope that we can make Constantine 2 and make a real R version of the same”. Francis Lawrence said.

Keanu Reeves

The first installment in 2005 grossed 230 million and little by little it has become a cult film, which is why there are more and more people who believe that it is a great idea for Constantine to return to the cinema. Let’s hope this comes true and in a few years he can even lead the Justice League Dark. A project that has been talked about for years but has never come true.

Would you like them to make a new Constantine movie? Should Keanu Reeves repeat or would a reboot with another actor and another director be better? Leave us your comments for contention.

Fuente GameSpot.