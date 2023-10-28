The Juventus striker, replaced in the 62nd minute, goes straight to the locker room without passing the bench

Giovanni Albanese

28 October – TURIN

Moise Kean will be remembered as the missing protagonist of this Juventus-Verona. On the pitch, he scored two goals, both disallowed: the first due to millimetric offside, the second due to a foul by him at the start of the action. He will also cause discussion when he leaves the pitch: in the 62nd minute, when the fourth official’s illuminated board indicates his shirt number, the crowd present at the Stadium stands up to give him a standing ovation. However, it is not enough to change the mood of the player, who leaves annoyed and goes straight into the changing rooms, without passing through the bench. Although Kean himself then returns to the bench and celebrates with his teammates after Cambiaso’s goal.

REPLACEMENT

—

Kean had scored in the first half, in the 13th minute, and in the second half, in the 53rd minute. He seemed among the best on the pitch, until the moment of the yellow card, which was remedied three minutes later and the second goal was celebrated and immediately afterwards annulled: a slammed angrily to the ground, a few meters from the referee who shows him the yellow card. Here the alarm bell for Allegri, who six minutes later takes him off the pitch. To the disappointment of the player, according to the nervousness shown during the substitution.

