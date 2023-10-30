More commitment and involvement, Allegri’s trust: this is how Moise became fundamental for Juve

Contrary to the sense: Juventus’ best striker at the moment is the one who – at least officially – has never scored a goal yet. In reality, Moise Kean has been unblocked for a while now, against Hellas Verona he would have finished with a brace and a best-of-the-match performance: and instead the evening at the Stadium ended with a bitter aftertaste for the decisions of the VAR and a warning – for a gesture of clear nervousness – which Allegri immediately took as a wake-up call, knowing him more than any other coach. And so he decided to give up his best player on the pitch up to that point.