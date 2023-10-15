The striker was among the protagonists against Malta: “Spalletti plays attacking football and helped me a lot in making me understand how to move on the pitch. Now it’s up to me to repay him for this trust”

Against Malta he didn’t score but was the protagonist, a sign of a newfound feeling with the blue team. Thanks also to the agreement with the new coach, as the Juventus striker explained in an interview with RaiSport. “Spalletti at Continassa to talk to Allegri about me? The coach took a big step towards me, he helped me a lot in making me understand how to move on the pitch. Now it’s up to me to repay him for this trust.”

Kean spoke about his relationship with the coach, also analyzing what the Italian coach’s indications have been in recent weeks. “With Spalletti – he adds – we play very offensive football, which I like. Against Malta he asked me to attack the space a lot and receive a lot of balls. I feel the trust that comes from my teammates. There is a good group that made me feel important.”

In the future for the Juventus striker there is the desire to carve out an important space for himself with the Italian selection, also in view of the possible European Championships. “Is it time to take responsibility? Of course. When you’re young you make mistakes. I’ve understood the mistakes, now it’s up to me – concludes Kean – to demonstrate on and off the pitch that you can still count on me, and that when the coach calls me, I’m always ready.”

