Al Japan Mobility Show, Kawasaki has unveiled the special editions of the Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-6R and ZX-4RR, which bear the famous colors of the Ninja ZXR of the early 90s, protagonist of the world endurance championship.

Green, blue and white are the historic colours, combined with the Kawasaki logo that dominates the lower fairing; just like the three-time endurance championship winning bikes of the time.

Every bike sports the 40th anniversary logo on the tank and the color combination has been carefully adapted to the fairings. The Kawasaki logo was taken from original drawings and even the characters showing the displacement on the tail are a reference to that period.

With the addition green circles combined with the silver colored frame and swingarm, they are a further gem to complete the look reminiscent of the motorbikes.

Available alongside the colorways already announced for the 2024 season, the 40th anniversary models will be on display at Eicma next week.