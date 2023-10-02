Data sheet
Engine type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke parallel twin
Displacement
451 cc
Bore x stroke
70 x 58.6 mm
Compression ratio
11.3:1
Distribution
DOHC, 8 valves
Power supply system
Electronic injection: Ø 32 mm x 2
Injection
Digital
Starting system
Electric
Lubrication
Forced oil bath lubrication
Maximum power
45.4 CV / 9,000 rpm
Limited power version
35 kW
Maximum torque
42.6 Nm / 6,000 rpm
CO2 emissions
89 g/km
35 kW depowering kit
Available
Fuel consumption with kit 35 KW
4.5 l/100 km
CO2 emissions with 35 KW kit
104 g/km
Transmission
6 speeds
Final transmission
Sealed chain
Primary reduction ratio
2.029 (69/34)
Gear ratios 1st
2.929 (41/14)
Gear ratios 2nd
2.056 (37/18)
3rd gear ratios
1.619 (34/21)
4th gear ratios
1.333 (32/24)
Gear ratios 5th
1.154 (30/26)
Gear ratios 6th
1.037 (28/27)
Final reduction ratio
3.071 (43/14)
Clutch
Multidisc in oil bath
Brakes, front
Single 310mm disc. Caliper: double piston
Brakes, rear
Single 240 mm disc. Caliper: Dual-piston
Suspension, front
41 mm telescopic fork
Suspension, rear
Double shock absorber
Frame type
Truss, high tensile steel
Advance
121 mm
Front wheel travel
120 mm
Rear wheel travel
90 mm
Pneumatic, front
130/70-18M/C 63H
Pneumatic, rear
150/80-16M/C 71H
Steering angle L/R
35° / 35°
L x L x A
2.250 x 785 x 1.100 mm (2.250 x 785 x 1.140 mm la versione SE)
Wheelbase
1,520 mm
Height from the ground
150 mm
Saddle height
735 mm
Tank capacity
13 liters
Curb weight
176 kg (177 kg SE)
