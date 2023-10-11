To celebrate the first 40 years of the Ninja sub-brand, Kawasaki Italia returns to organize a Monobrand Trophy: the Ninja Trophy ZX – 4RR 2024. Five rounds within the Italian Speed ​​Championship on the main Italian circuits and with purely series motorcycles. The trophy will be organized by K-Racing Sports on behalf of Kawasaki Italia, which has entrusted all the logistical and organizational aspects to this partner. The undisputed protagonist will be the Ninja ZX-4RR, the new Supersport from Akashi, a unique proposal within the segment among medium-sized sports cars.

Enrico Bessolo (Sales Director Kawasaki Italy):”AWAKEN YOUR SUPERSPORT is the payoff of the new Ninja ZX-4RR, where “Awaken” means to awaken. Our intention is precisely to bring new emphasis and interest to the small-medium sports market across Europe”.

Here is all the information to participate:

• Registration Cost + KIT > 5,900 euros (VAT excluded)

• Motorcycle price > 9,690 euros (Public Price List)

• Where do I buy the motorbike? > Kawasaki Official Dealers

• Availability > From October in dealerships

• Prize money > Awards ceremony every Round

• Track assistance service > Technical Staff

• Training tutor > Professional Pilots

• Awards and Final Ranking > Rider / Team / Dealer