Global warming, the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer, wars… But something beautiful is also happening in the world! How cool, for example, to be able to ride around the track with a motorbike that works well, doesn’t cost a fortune and doesn’t require the athletic training of an active Olympian!

We are in Calafat, a track near Barcelona, ​​and we are driving there Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR. It’s super fun, one of those R7 and Aprilia RS660 type scooters that have been missed a bit. Like her colleagues, or rivals if you prefer, she puts the driver at ease straight away. It is easy to handle, balanced, stable, anything but extreme in terms of setting (the triangulation is only vaguely racing). You enter the track and within two corners your knee is on the ground, and from then on you increasingly enjoy a sincere chassis that allows for nice lean angles and the following of effective trajectories. Unfortunately, we are driving it with road tires, so it is not possible to “push” too much. But you can feel that it is a bike suitable for entering corners hard and going at high speed. And, on the other hand, it is precisely that type of driving that is effective with this type of power. With little grip it is natural to force a little more when braking and you can’t be as fluid as you need to be, and this makes the set-up appear a little soft; in reality, by riding it with the correct equipment, we are ready to bet that it could express itself even better than it is already doing.

Certainly regarding precision and composure, perhaps not in relation to the ABS which intervenes enough; but this point can also be resolved by removing the dedicated fuse, and at that point you can 100% enjoy a powerful and well-modulated braking system. The main feature of the Ninjetta is the four-cylinder engine, whose performance is exactly as expected: weak thrust in the first two thirds of the rev counter (let’s imagine frequent use of the gearbox on the road, to drive quickly), pleasantly gritty at highs. Honestly, the strength he is capable of is superior to expectations and is packaged in a nice length with the side of a high-pitched and engaging voice. The Calafat straight isn’t very long and yet we saw 210 km/h on the instruments, without even being able to shift into sixth gear. The response to the throttle is good, not excellent (there is a bit of an on-off effect) and the gearbox works decidedly well despite not being particularly fast.