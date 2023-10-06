Developments are not only moving fast on four wheels, but also on two! This is the very first hybrid motorcycle: the Kawasaki Ninja 7!

We will of course throw you to death with electric cars during this Autoblog EV 10 Days. But a lot is also happening in the field of motorcycles! Today, a press release about the very first hybrid motorcycle suddenly landed on our digital doorstep.

Our own motor mouse @michaelras is of course very enthusiastic about this and don’t blame him. Because motorcycling in the Netherlands (and the rest of the world) will also have to move towards emission-free solutions in the long term.

Hybrid

Fully electric motorcycles are coming and are of course also available, but Kawasaki is taking a different tack. The heart of the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is a brand new 451cc parallel twin that is linked to an electric traction motor.

The electric motor gives an enormous push, allowing you to get away from the traffic light even faster than normal with a motor. The total power is approximately 60 hp as standard. If you switch on the E-boost, it increases to almost 70 hp.

The riding modes of the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid can be set by the motorcyclist himself. You can choose between Sport-Hybrid, Eco-Hybrid and EV. Each driving mode has its own characteristics.

Start and stop system

This configuration with a fuel and an electric motor makes a number of motorcycle innovations possible. For example, the fuel engine is switched off when stationary to save fuel. Actually a start and stop system as we know from four-wheelers.

You can also activate a “start position finder”. Which means that when you stand still, the motor itself puts the bike in first gear. So get away quickly. Another extra is the Walk Mode. If you have to maneuver forwards or backwards with your Kawasaki Ninja 7, the electric motor will help you a bit. It’s less difficult.

Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid

The motorcycle is based on a specially designed version of the brand’s trellis frame. After all, not only a combustion engine had to be mounted on the frame, but also an electric traction motor and a battery. Everything as compact as possible, partly to get the weight distribution right.

Of course they are proud at Kawasaki and so they have made it clear in as many places as possible on the motorcycle that this is a HEV or Hybrid. A transparent fairing part shows the battery and a flashy full-color display to which you can connect your smartphone.

It is not yet known what all this beauty will cost and the full specs have yet to be announced. We will see!

